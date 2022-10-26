Yeezy Prices Skyrocket After Adidas Ends Partnership With Kanye West, Brand Will Continue Selling Design Without Name
Sneakerheads, be advised! Yeezy sneakers have skyrocketed in price, soaring upwards of 50% just hours after Adidas ended their partnership with Kanye West over his anti-Semitic tirade on the Jewish community, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to WANTD, a site that tracks data from secondary market resale sites, 9 of the top 25 best-selling sneakers on Tuesday for resale sites were Ye's Yeezys — a significant uptick from the previous two months.
Sneaker reseller Jon Schaefer predicted the price of Yeezys could jump to nearly 50 percent after Adidas ended ties with the rapper-turned-designer, meaning the average price for a pair would cost around $400.
If you are unable to scoop up a pair of Yeezys because of the high demand, have no fear. RadarOnline.com has heard that despite fear Adidas will halt production, the brand will reportedly still carry Yeezys — at least for now.
Word around town is that while Ye is definitely out, his shoes aren't since all of the Yeezy designs belong to Adidas' IP.
Ye got canceled after he declared "death con 3 on Jewish people," only to later double down on his comments. Vogue, Anna Wintour, Balenciaga, and more promised to quit working with him over his statements. His talent agency CAA dropped him, as did Johnny Depp's attorney.
Adidas finally cut ties with the Yeezy founder on Tuesday.
The German apparel brand announced it would immediately “end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies.”
Adidas “does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the company said in a statement. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous.”
Despite Ye losing deals and possibly billions of dollars from the fallout, he claimed he's never been happier.