Yeezy Prices Skyrocket After Adidas Ends Partnership With Kanye West, Brand Will Continue Selling Design Without Name

According to WANTD, a site that tracks data from secondary market resale sites, 9 of the top 25 best-selling sneakers on Tuesday for resale sites were Ye's Yeezys — a significant uptick from the previous two months.

Sneaker reseller Jon Schaefer predicted the price of Yeezys could jump to nearly 50 percent after Adidas ended ties with the rapper-turned-designer, meaning the average price for a pair would cost around $400.