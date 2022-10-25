Your tip
Exclusive Details

Beef Back ON? Drake Parties With Kanye West's Ex Chaney Jones As Rap Frenemy's Career Unravels Over Anti-Semitic Remarks

Is Drake drumming up beef with Kanye West again? The Canadian-born rapper hosted a lavish bash for his 36th birthday and one person on the guest list would suggest he no longer cares about keeping the peace with Ye.

RadarOnline.com has learned that Ye's ex-girlfriend Chaney Jones partied alongside Drake for his star-studded birthday party in Miami.

Drake and Chaney were spotted arriving at hotspot Sexy Fish for the One Dance rapper's celebration on Monday night. The four-time Grammy winner stepped out in style, wearing a lilac suit with a matching light purple shirt.

Topping off his birthday look, Drake slipped into a pair of shiny brown dress shoes and flaunted his wealth with a massive diamond chain.

Jones appeared at the venue after Drake in a hip-hugging number that would make anyone's head turn. Rocking a latex catsuit with a plunging neckline, Ye's ex showcased her hourglass curves as she walked nonchalantly into the party.

Pairing the revealing number with a dazzling black purse and strappy shoes, she held onto her phone tightly — just like Drake.

Jones, who got a tattoo to commemorate her relationship with Ye, dated Drake's frenemy earlier this year. The once-romantic pair even went to Japan together in May.

While Jones and Ye's relationship eventually faded out, his connection with Drake seemed to finally mend after the two held a concert together to free Larry Hover.

But just as all seemed well with the former feuding rappers, Ye unleashed a tirade on Kris Jenner, claiming his ex-mother-in-law had sex with Drake. And now, it appears that Drizzy could be retaliating — by bringing Ye's ex into the mix.

Interestingly enough, their hangout happened just hours before Adidas dropped Ye over his anti-Semitic comments.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the brand cut ties with the Yeezy founder on Tuesday after feeling the heat from consumers who threatened to quit buying Adidas if the apparel giant didn't take action. After Adidas' move, GAP removed all of Ye's collaborations from their shelves. Vogue and Balenciaga also promised to quit working with him.

Ye's career is in turmoil after he declared "death con 3 on Jewish people," only to continue to double down on his comments.

Despite Ye losing deals and possibly billions of dollars from the fallout, he claimed he's never been happier.

