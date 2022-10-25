FBI To Search For Additional Records For Angelina Jolie In Fight Over Brad Pitt Airplane Investigation
Angelina Jolie’s fight with the FBI is heating up with the agency agreeing to comb through their files for additional documents related to its investigation into Brad Pitt, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the FBI has reached an agreement to preprocess Jolie’s request for records.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in April, Jolie filed a bombshell lawsuit using the Jane Doe.
The defendant in the case was the FBI. The actress accused the agency of refusing to turn over records related to its investigation into her ex-husband and the 2016 private plane incident.
The Bullet Train star was accused of getting physical with her and their children while on a flight from France to Los Angeles. The A-list couple’s marriage came to an end shortly after the flight.
In court documents, Jolie’s lawyer said “Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face” and “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her.”
The actress said Pitt poured beer on her and later poured red wine on their children. After the plane landed, law enforcement was called in to investigate.
The Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services and the FBI both closed the case without any criminal charges being brought.
Jolie has been attempting to find out exactly how investigators reached their conclusion and wants the FBI’s records.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jolie said that she submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to the FBI for the records in question. She said the agency was “unlawfully withholding the requested information.”
Jolie said her battle for the information has been going on for years.
The actress’ lawyer wrote, "The persistent denial of that information to Jolie [redacted] a victim of the assault herself — has hampered, and continues to hamper, her efforts to obtain for her children necessary ongoing care and medical attention and has further harmed the children in the family law system.”
Further, in court, she claimed the FBI closed the case and issued a public statement without contacting her.
“In response to allegations made following a flight within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States which landed in Los Angeles carrying Mr. Brad Pitt and his children, the FBI has conducted a review of the circumstances and will not pursue further investigation. No charges have been filed in this matter,” an FBI spokeswoman said at the time.
Jolie admitted that the FBI has turned over a portion of the records but won’t stop until she receives all requested. She told the court she believed the FBI has withheld over 100 pages of documents — and points out the pages she has received have been heavily redacted.
In court, Jolie said Pitt has used the FBI closing the case as evidence that he did nothing wrong. However, the actress said the documents she did obtain showed the FBI did NOT clear Pitt of wrongdoing.
She said the documents revealed the “FBI Special Agent in charge of investigating whether Mr. DOE committed a federal crime prepared a statement of probable cause (which has been withheld in full by the FBI) and presented it to the Assistant United States Attorney and the Chief of the Criminal Division at the United States Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the FBI denied all allegations of wrongdoing. The agency said it turned over 53 pages out of 108 pages requested by Jolie’s team in 2017.
It turned over an additional 91 pages out of the 136 pages requested in 2020.
The FBI argued for the dismissal of Jolie’s lawsuit telling the judge the star is “not entitled to compel the release of information protected from disclosure by one or more of the exemptions to the” Freedom of Information Act request. It said she is not entitled to the redacted or withheld information.
Now, in a newly filed court document, the FBI said it agreed to reprocess Jolie’s 2020 FIOA request to ‘identify whether additional records are subject to disclosure.”
The government indicated that the FBI plans to produce responsive documents in two tranches, the first in December 2022 (likely to be comprised of the results of the reprocessing) and the second in January 2023 (likely to be comprised of policies and written procedures).”
Jolie hopes any additional documents turned over will help her fight Pitt.
Pitt's attorney said, "Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one- unlike the other side - but he’s not going to own anything he didn't do. He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation. Thankfully, the various public authorities the other side has tried to use against him over the past six years have made their own independent decisions. Brad will continue to respond in court as he has consistently done."