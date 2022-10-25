Rod Stewart's 42-Year-Old Son Sean Rushed To Hospital After Being Hit By Truck At Red Light
Rod Stewart’s son was rushed to the hospital after a truck reportedly hit him while he was stopped at a red light, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The scary incident happened on Monday, resulting in Sean Stewart, 42, being immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.
According to Sean’s Instagram, he was forced to wear a face mask and a neck brace as a result of the accident.
“I got hit by a truck at a red light,” he wrote alongside a picture of himself on his Instagram Story. “Hard out here on these streets.”
Sean has not yet shared any further details regarding where the accident took place and what exact injuries he sustained from the incident.
Sean is Rod’s oldest son, whom the Faces rocker shares with his first wife, Alana Stewart.
He is also known for his role on the reality show Sons of Hollywood, as well as for appearing on The Hills: New Beginnings in 2021, which highlighted his casual, and brief, romance with Audrina Partridge.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Sean’s startling accident came roughly one year after he and his rockstar father managed to avoid both jail time and a trial stemming from an alleged battery incident that took place at a Florida resort in 2019.
The Maggie May singer and his son were initially charged with one misdemeanor count each after the pair were caught on surveillance cameras throwing a punch at a security guard named Jessie Dixon at the Palm Beach resort on the night of December 31, 2019.
The two agreed to plead no contest in the case and ultimately dodged a conviction, a criminal record, and time behind bars.
“A resolution that's acceptable to all parties has been reached,” Rod’s lawyer, Guy Fronstin, said at the time. “It will result in no jail time for both my clients. He's a first-time offender. It's just silly to send him to jail.”
“The civil issue has been resolved – a full agreement has been made,” Gawayne Kelly, Dixon’s lawyer, confirmed further in September 2021. “My client is going to sign the appropriate documentation to allow the prosecutor to enter whatever agreement they want to with Mr. Stewart.”