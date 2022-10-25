'Petty' Taylor Swift Accused Of Releasing 'Midnights' On Carly Rae Jepsen's Debut Date To Burn Archenemy Scooter Braun
Taylor Swift has been labeled as "petty" after someone accused her of bulldozing Carly Rae Jepsen's album release date by dropping Midnights on the same day as The Loneliest Time to stick it to her archenemy Scooter Braun, who manages Jepson, RadarOnline.com has discovered.
Swifties were elated when the musician, 32, announced her tenth studio alum within seconds of accepting Video of the Year at the MTV VMAs in August.
“I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand-new album comes out October 21st. And I will tell you more at midnight," Swift said at the time.
Jepsen was already scheduled to drop her sixth album on October 21. While she followed through with her committed date, all anyone could talk about was Swift's Midnights — a move that a Daily Best reporter said was no accident.
"Have seen v little talk on here about how taylor swift moved onto carly rae jepsen's album release date," Marlow Stern tweeted, pointing out that Jepsen is on Scooter's label.
"If you think this was in any way a coincidence i have a bridge to sell you!" he continued.
Fans and haters alike immediately descended into Marlow's comments, dropping their take on the drama.
"Theeeee pettiest," one person called Swift. "Expose her," added another. Someone else posted one of Swift's lyrics, reading, "What if I told you none of it was accidental."
Others weren't buying it.
"10/21 adds up to 13, her number, stop trolling," a naysayer warned. "I really don't think Carly's on Taylor's radar. Like at all..." shared a second fan.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Swift's rep for comment.
For those living under a rock, Swift and Scooter's beef goes back to when he sold the master rights to her first six albums for a reported $300 million, allegedly behind her back.
Fans believe Swift even wrote a song about their bad blood, which she included in her latest album.
In Vigilante S---, Swift seemingly referenced their feud with the lyric: "While he was doin’ lines and crossin’ all of mine." Another lyric appeared to address Scooter's divorce from Yael Cohen, implying he may have cheated.
“Picture me, thick as thieves with your ex-wife,” she taunted while referencing giving her “cold-hard proof" about his alleged infidelities.