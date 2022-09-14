Scooter Braun Scores $65 Million Home & Private Jet In Bombshell Divorce Settlement, But Must Pay Ex A Hefty Fee

Scooter Braun is walking away from his marriage with the $65 million Brentwood home he once shared with ex Yael Cohen Braun and his Gulfstream G450 private jet, RadarOnline.com has learned.

But that's not all: the famed talent manager, known for working with music's elite such as Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Demi Lovato, will also get to hang onto more than 100 pieces of art, as well as a Porsche and Tesla.