Family Brawl! Rod Stewart & Son Sean Facing Battery Charges For NYE Fight Rocker is ‘primary aggressor’ for punching security guard at Breakers resort.

Rocker Rod Stewart and his son Sean Stewart are facing battery charges for a New Year’s Eve fight, RadarOnline.com confirmed.

According to the probable cause affidavits reports obtained by Radar, Rod, 74, and Sean, 39, were in an altercation at the Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida on December 31, 2019.

Both were charged with “simple battery,” which is a misdemeanor according to the documents, and Rod was listed as the “primary aggressor,” in the incident.

The description of the incident was recorded by a Palm Beach Police Department officer at the exclusive hotel, where a security guard claimed Rod and Sean created a scene.

The security guard “observed a group of people near the check-in table of a private event were trying to enter the area, but were unauthorized to do so. The group began to get loud and cause a scene, and refused to follow his instructions to leave.”

Rod Stewart Fight Documents

According to the affidavit, the security guard, “stated an adult male, later positively identified by his California driver license as Sean Stewart, got ‘about nose to nose’ distance from his face.”

The security guard stated “he put the back of his right hand on Sean Stewart’s chest and informed him he needed to back up and create some space. Sean Stewart then shoved him backward.”

The documents obtained by Radar stated the security guard “said another adult male, later positively identified by California driver license as Roderick Stewart, then stepped toward him and threw a punch, striking [the guard] in his left rib cage area.”

The officer spoke with Rod who “apologize for his behavior in the incident,” the documents claimed.

“I reviewed video footage taken from video cameras located at the Breakers which depicted the altercation,” the police officer noted.

“The captured video revealed both Sean Stewart and Rod Stewart as the primary aggressors.”

According to the officer, “The group was standing in close proximity to each other when Sean Stewart forcefully pushed [the security guard] backward a few feet. As [guard] regained his footing and stepped backward toward Sean Stewart, Rod Stewart stepped forward and struck [security guard] in chest with a closed fist.”

The officer noted the security guard “signed an affidavit of prosecution stating he wishes to prosecute against Sean Stewart and Rod Stewart for battery.”

Rod and Sean were charged with “simple battery” and were issued a notice to appear at the Palm Beach County criminal Justice complex with a court date to February 5, 2020.