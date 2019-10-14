Drugs, Drag & Blowout Fights! Elton John Spills Celebs' Dirty Secrets In New Memoir Find out which famous singer was 'visibly zonked' enough to ask John to marry her.

Not so Mr. Nice Guy! RadarOnline.com has learned that Elton John’s most famous friends aren’t exactly safe when it comes to what he divulges in his shocking new memoir.

The 72-year-old wrote a tell-all titled Me, which hits shelves October 15. In addition to his shocking confessions about his own personal battle with abusing cocaine and his wild sex romps with men and women over the years, the “Rocket Man” singer also reveals the blowout fights he’s become embroiled in with some of the world’s biggest stars, including David Bowie, John Lennon, Rod Stewart and more.

In the book, John shared a farewell letter to his drug of choice – the “white lady” – which he admitted to being addicted to for a total of 16 years. The singer-songwriter confessed he used to regularly send cars and even planes in order to get his supply.

As Radar reported, the 72-year-old star even wrote down his very personal encounters with the late Michael Jackson, who he concluded was “mentally ill” in the later years of his life. Jackson died at the age of 50 on June 25, 2009.

The shocking new memoir features John recalling a significant lunch John had with Jackson in the 1990s, where the King of Pop displayed bizarre behavior and a face full of makeup and “plaster.”

“He was genuinely mentally ill, a disturbing person to be around,” John wrote of Jackson.

Now, Radar has learned the tables are now turning toward some of John’s biggest confidantes, including wild parties with Ringo Starr and Rod Stewart. The singer also revealed that he once ran into Liza Minnelli at Studio 54 years ago, where she appeared “visibly zonked.” John claimed the female singer was so out of it that she asked him to marry her!

For shocking revelations and John’s dirty secrets of his famous friends, click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery below.