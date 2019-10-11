Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Elton John Calls Michael Jackson 'Mentally Ill,' A 'Disturbing Person' In Final Years Singer had 'plaster' on his nose in bizarre lunch, 72-year-old writes in new book.

Elton John remembers Michael Jackson as a “disturbing person” plagued with mental illness during the final years of his life, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

In the “Rocket Man” singer’s shocking new memoir titled Me, John opened up about the King of Pop’s deteriorated state before his tragic death on June 25, 2009.

John wrote that he met the pop star when he was a teen. But it wasn’t until Jackson’s later years that John questioned “what prescription drugs he was being pumped full of.”

“He was genuinely mentally ill, a disturbing person to be around,” John wrote.

The 72-year-old performer concluded that Jackson appeared to have “totally lost his marbles” in the 2000s.

But even decades prior, John said Jackson was troubled. He revealed details of a disturbing lunch he had with the pop star in the 1990s, where Jackson appeared sick and donned a face full of makeup and plaster.

“The poor guy looked awful, really frail and ill,” John revealed.

John was particularly candid about Jackson’s makeup, which appeared to have been applied by a “maniac.”

Jackson’s nose was “covered with a sticking plaster,” he wrote.

The alarming lunch encounter grew worse when John recalled Jackson disappearing from the table “without a word.” He was later found inside of the cottage of John’s housekeeper “quietly playing games” with her 11-year-old son.

“For whatever reason, he couldn’t seem to cope with adult company at all,” John wrote.

As Radar readers know, Jackson would have turned 61 this past August. The coroner ruled his death a homicide due to “acute Propofol intoxication,” although many still suspect foul play.

Jackson’s personal doctor, Conrad Murray, was convicted of manslaughter in 2011 for administering a deadly dose of prescription drugs to the “Thriller” singer.

John’s memoir includes several revelations about other A-list stars, including his relationship with Princess Diana and the royal family.

Radar reported a surprising fight John recalled in the book involving Richard Gere and Sylvester Stallone. The two actors were caught fighting for the attention of Prince William and Prince Harry’s late mother years ago. The extract of the awkward encounter was first published by the Daily Mail.

John’s new book hits shelves October 15.