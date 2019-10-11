Elton John Tells All On Cocaine Addiction & Wild Sex In Shocking New Memoir 'Rocket Man' singer, 72, admits he still dreams about the drug 'all the time.'

At age 72, Elton John is finally revealing the nitty gritty details of his sex life and years-long battle with cocaine.

RadarOnline.com has learned exclusive details from the “Rocket Man” singer’s new tell-all titled Me, in which he admitted to having an aggressive addiction to the drug and how he got a grip on his health before it was too late.

In the book, out on October 15, John shared a goodbye letter he wrote to the “white lady” in 1990 from inside of the Lutheran Hospital in Park Ridge, Illinois.

The singer said he was heavily addicted to cocaine for 16 years and grew an “unbelievable” appetite for the drug because it made him feel “cool.”

In the farewell letter, John also admitted going to great lengths to have a never-ending supply.

“You never cease to amaze me – I’ve sent cars to pick you up and I even sent planes so that you and I could spend some hours or days together,” he wrote.

The singer admitted his addiction caused him to feel “tired and hateful” of himself – and stated that cocaine was his “w****.” In the note, John declared he was “prepared to accept humility.”

Additionally, in the memoir, John recalled how his drug use went hand-in-hand with his wild sex life. He recalled losing his virginity to manager John Reid at age 23, and coming out as bisexual in an interview with Rolling Stone in 1976.

John confessed in the novel that, while he would fall “hopelessly in love” with men inside of gay bars, he also found himself falling for “straight men all the time.”

Perhaps one of the singer’s most shocking admissions in the memoir was about how his cocaine use brought out an unusual sex habit. Instead of joining in on intercourse, he preferred to watch.

“That was where my sexual pleasure came from, getting a bunch of people who wouldn’t normally have sex with each other, to have sec with each other,” the singer confessed.