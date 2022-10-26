NeNe Leakes Reveals She Wasn’t Invited To BravoCon, Not Done Fighting Network & Andy Cohen Over Racial Discrimination
Ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes revealed her legal battle with Bravo is far from over, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, NeNe filed a bombshell lawsuit against NBC, Bravo, the producers behind RHOA and Andy Cohen.
She accused the defendants of racial discrimination in court documents. NeNe said she was forced to deal with racist comments made by her white costar Kim Zolciak-Biermann for years.
The reality TV icon said she complained about the matter to execs but was told to stay quiet.
One example listed in the lawsuit was from October 2017. At the time, Kim and NeNe were arguing when Kim and her daughter publicly said NeNe’s new home was a “roach nest.”
NeNe responded to Kim on Instagram but was then told to delete the post immediately.
Leakes' lawyer said, “From the day the series began filming, NeNe was the target of systemic racism from co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, which was tolerated by Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen and other executives."
In August, prior to the defendants responding to the allegations in court, NeNe dismissed the suit but noted her dismissal was “without prejudice” — which meant she could refile at a later date.
Many took her dismissal to mean the legal battle was over but that was not the case, as RadarOnline.com previously reported,
Now, NeNe has confirmed her fight with Bravo and Andy is still ongoing.
NeNe sat down for a one-on-one with Larry Reid where she discussed a wide range of topics including her costar Kandi Burruss and Bravo not inviting her to BravoCon.
Later, NeNe revealed she was not invited to BravoCon. “They did not invite me. They have not talked to me at all. I have made many attempts to try … it has been crickets.”
Larry then questioned NeNe about her legal battle with Bravo. She said, “We still have legal things.”
Larry said he read the lawsuit was dropped which NeNe admitted. However, she said the dismissal was a technicality and the parties are still battling it out in mediation.
“The fact that we are in this situation is why we can’t talk personally”, she said.
Larry asked if she regretted filing the lawsuit to which NeNe said, “I honestly don’t.” She compared the situation to a child being abused and the kid crying out for help.
“Everyone acting like they don’t hear me,” NeNe said. “I don’t know … I feel like my hands are tied. There is nothing I can do.”
In regard to Kandi, she said “I don’t have an issue with Kandi. I really feel like she has an issues with me.”
She said her former costar is “very competitive.” NeNe said, “I’m not competitive like that I don’t see the purpose.”
During the chat, she said she felt Kandi was jealous that she was a OG cast member and that fans often thought of her when they thought of RHOA.
“I feel like her issue is with me,” NeNe said.
NeNe did not provide any update on the mediation process.