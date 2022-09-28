Ex-'RHOA' Star NeNe Leakes Served With Legal Papers Outside Her $1.8 Million ATL Condo Over Alleged $1k Debt

Ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes has been hit with legal papers by a Georgia photographer who claimed she was stiffed after she worked at the reality star’s club, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the company Photography By Ace, LLC filed a statement of claim against NeNe (real name: Linnethia Leakes) and her business, The Linnethia Lounge, in Gwinnett County Court.