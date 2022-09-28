Ex-'RHOA' Star NeNe Leakes Served With Legal Papers Outside Her $1.8 Million ATL Condo Over Alleged $1k Debt
Ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes has been hit with legal papers by a Georgia photographer who claimed she was stiffed after she worked at the reality star’s club, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the company Photography By Ace, LLC filed a statement of claim against NeNe (real name: Linnethia Leakes) and her business, The Linnethia Lounge, in Gwinnett County Court.
In the legal paperwork, Photography by Ace said NeNe and her club had invoiced — along with sent reminders — in an attempt to collect payment for work done.
The company said it had contacted the defendants on multiple occasions via email requesting payment to be made. Photography by Ace said NeNe has been refusing payment and “no longer is communicating on this matter.”
The company said NeNe claimed the photographer had never worked for her or her lounge and that she has never paid me in the past for my services. The photographer wrote in her filing, “I have complete invoices that show otherwise.”
The photographer attached two invoices that were addressed to NeNe. The first invoice was for $500 and listed work done on October 30 and 31, 2021 for a brunch and a Falcons Halloween party.
The second invoice was for work done on November 12 and 13, 2021. The total was $500.
The case was filed on July 7 and NeNe was served with the legal documents days later. The process server said they waited for the ex-Bravo star when she returned home to her $1.8 million condo — which she purchased two months after her husband Gregg’s death.
The server said they approached NeNe as she exited her Blue 2020 Rolls Royce. “I delivered the documents to Linnethia Leakes with identity confirmed by subject saying yes when named. The individual accepted service with direct delivery.”
Weeks before the lawsuit was filed, the photographer posted two photos of NeNe with her new boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh at the lounge.
The photographer also posted a photo with Nene inside the lounge on September 25, 2021. It appears that NeNe thought she was taking a photo with a fan with the caption reading, “Closing out my birthday on a high note. Thank you @neneleakes for this amazing photo. You ROCK!!!!”
RadarOnline.com has reached out to NeNe’s rep for comment.
The lawsuit comes as NeNe dismissed her lawsuit against Bravo and Andy Cohen over discrimination from federal court. All signs point to the case being moved to arbitration — where the parties will fight privately.