Secrets Of NeNe Leakes & Andy Cohen's Feud Revealed By 'RHOA' Producer

"Andy said recently that after [her husband] Gregg [Leakes] passed, he did reach out to Nene and the two exchanged pleasantries," King said in an update on the podcast. "He did not want to go into further detail because he said that he didn't want to say anything that may not be what she wants to talk about."

"So, to me that shows that the door is cracked open a little bit. And, on the record, I told Nene, I think at the end of the day, she and Andy should have a personal one-on-one conversation, so that he can hear out of her own mouth one-on-one how she feels."