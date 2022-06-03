Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > NeNe Leakes

NeNe Leakes Laughs Off Homewrecking Lawsuit, Claims She Never Stole Anyone's Husband After Boyfriend's Ex Takes Legal Action

nene leakes responds never stole husband boyfriend wife lawsuit
Source: Mega
By:

Jun. 3 2022, Published 1:27 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

NeNe Leakes laughed off accusations she stole her boyfriend from his wife, with the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star saying that's not in her DNA.

As Radar reported, the 54-year-old was hit with a lawsuit by Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh, who claimed NeNe started a romance with Nyonisela Sioh when he was still married.

Article continues below advertisement

NeNe isn't allowing speculation to swirl — she's taking action, as usual. She responded to the lawsuit with shade, taking to social media to deny the rumors.

Posting a video of herself, NeNe addressed the lawsuit.

nene leakes responds never stole husband boyfriend wife lawsuit
Source: MEGA; @NYONI_COUTURE/INSTAGRAM
Article continues below advertisement

"I'm already out here a husband stealer. This is too much," she said, referencing the accusations. "Ain't nobody out here stealing husbands. I would never!" NeNe added.

She didn't stop there.

"Nobody want to steal anyone else's problem, honey!" NeNe said bursting out in laughter with her boyfriend seemingly reacting the same in the background.

She later doubled down on her stance.

Article continues below advertisement
nene leakes responds never stole husband boyfriend wife lawsuit
Source: @neneleakes/Instagram

NeNe also took to her Instagram Stories to troll Nyonisela's ex. "Yours, mine, ours," she posted three clips showing her in the car with her man. The three words are lyrics from a Muni Long song.

Article continues below advertisement

NeNe was slapped with the lawsuit in North Carolina last month. According to court documents, Malomine claimed she “enjoyed a genuine happy marital relationship” and had an “active sexual relationship” with Nyonisela until he met the RHOA alum.

She also alleged her husband and NeNe “engaged in an ongoing romantic, uninhibited, and adulterous affair" without her knowledge or consent.

nene leakes responds never stole husband boyfriend wife lawsuit
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Malomine went on to claim she faced “embarrassment, humiliation, and disgrace” when NeNe shared “intimate pictures” with Nyonisela online.

In the docs, she listed their date of separation as December 17, 2021, noting that NeNe first shared photos with Nyonisela two days before.

“As a result of the adulterous relationship between [Leakes] and [Sioh], the love and affection which existed between [Tehmeh-Sioh] and [Sioh] was alienated, estranged, and destroyed,” she alleged.

Malomine wants $100,000 in damages from NeNe for “alienation of affections” and “criminal conversation.”

NeNe's reaction makes it clear how she feels about the lawsuit.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, this isn't the only legal woes NeNe is facing. As Radaronline.com reported, she's suing Andy Cohen and Bravo, claiming she faced discrimination from the network and RHOA producers.

Advertisement
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. Radar and RadarOnline are registered trademarks. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.