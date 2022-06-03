Russian State TV Blames Queen Elizabeth For The 'Collapse' Of The British Empire

While Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, news anchors on Russian state TV mocked Elizabeth and suggested she was the reason for the “collapse” of the British Empire.

Rossiya-1, a Russian news channel directly controlled by Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin, aired a report this week claiming Britain’s “opulent” celebration and commemoration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is a ruse to mask the country’s alleged recent and sudden decline.