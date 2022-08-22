NeNe Leakes Dismisses Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Against Andy Cohen & Bravo Over Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Alleged Racist Remarks — At Least For Now!

Prior to NeNe's dismissing the case in Georgia, there were no conversations between the parties attempting to negotiate the entire case but rather just the forum in which it was heard. NeNe's lawyers have not responded to a request for comment by RadarOnline.com.

The filing stated, "Leakes hereby dismisses this action and all claims asserted by Leakes without prejudice, thereby concluding this case before this Court at this time. All Parties consent and stipulate to the foregoing dismissal. No party will seek recovery of costs or attorneys’ fees in any submission to this Court."

As we first reported, NeNe didn't hold back in the federal lawsuit where she accused Cohen and producers of retaliating against her for speaking out against her costar Kim Zolciak Biermann's alleged racism.