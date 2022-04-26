NeNe Leakes Accuses 'RHOA' Producers Of Editing Infamous Closet Scene, Says She Never Assaulted A Pregnant Porsha Williams

NeNe Leakes' lawsuit over alleged racism on Real Housewives of Atlanta accused producers of editing footage to make it appear she assaulted a pregnant Porsha Williams during the infamous closet scene at her Bye Wig party— which she states never happened.

Radar obtained the 74-page complaint filed by NeNe against Bravo, Andy Cohen, NBCUniversal, True Entertainment, and Truly Original. The iconic reality star accused the defendants of fostering a hostile and racist work environment.