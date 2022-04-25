NeNe Leakes Rips Ramona Singer, Stassi Schroeder & Kathryn Dennis Over Past Racist Accusations In Bravo Battle
NeNe Leakes called out Bravo for allowing their stars Ramona Singer, Stassi Schroeder, and Kathryn Dennis — all accused of racism — to remain on the air while kicking her to the curb.
Radar obtained the 74-page complaint NeNe filed against Bravo in which she accused them of fostering a hostile and racist work environment.
The other defendants in the suit are Andy Cohen, NBCUniversal along with the producers of the show True Entertainment and Truly Original.
The iconic reality star helped launch RHOA in 2008 and made her last appearance on the network in 2020.
In her suit, NeNe said she reported several instances of her co-star Kim Zolciak Biermann making alleged racist remarks. She said instead of dealing with the matter she was retaliated against and silenced.
In NeNe’s suit, she accused Kim of using the N-word, making comments about not wanting to “eat chicken” with NeNe, and using the term “ghetto” when talking about Kandi Burruss’ neighborhood.
In court docs, NeNe claimed the network scolded her after she called Kim out publicly in 2017. The star said Bravo and producers then tried to use a tax lien filed brought by the IRS to silence her.
“NBC, Bravo, and True used this issue as a justification for having concern about Mrs. Leakes’ professional future and then as a justification for silencing her during this time period. In contrast, other, non-Black housewives were allowed to do much worse without consequence or even threat of consequence,” the court documents read.
In the complaint, NeNe argued Bravo has a long history of allowing white employees to face no consequences despite being accused of racism.
The star used Ramona, Stassi & Kathryn as examples in her suit. She first referenced Ramona by bringing up the RHONY star’s fight with her co-star Eboni K. Williams.
Eboni was the first Black housewife on RHONY and “soon observed and reported racially-offensive conduct and/or statements by longtime white housewife Ramona Singer.”
NeNe said the reports claim Ramona said “This is why we shouldn’t have black people on the show” during production. The suit mentioned Eboni — along with a crew member —filed a complaint against Ramona with Bravo.
Bravo said their investigation corroborated the crew member’s allegations but not Eboni’s claims. NeNe said Ramona was not disciplined but instead given a spot on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.
She then drops ex-Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder’s name. NeNe noted Stassi’s black co-star Faith Stowers.
Faith reported being subjected to inappropriate race-based comments and accused Stassi of failing a false police report accusing her of a crime.
NeNe said Bravo turned a blind eye on the matter for years until finally addressing it in 2020.
The ex-RHOA star also mentioned Southern Charm star, Kathryn. Her suit read, “The race-based offensive conduct, and NBC and Bravo’s failures to correct and remedy this misconduct, are not unique to the Housewives franchise. They also permeate other NBC and Bravo shows.”
“One example from Bravo’s Southern Charm. In May 2020, Kathryn Dennis (who has been on the show since its premiere) sent a monkey emoji by social media direct message to Black radio show host Tamika Gadsden as the two had a heated exchange concerning a “Trump Boat Parade” Dennis’s friend was participating in,” NeNe’s attorney wrote.
Bravo and the other defendants have yet to comment on the allegations. Nene's suit demands unspecified damages.