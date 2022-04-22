'RHOA' Star NeNe Leakes Rips Luann de Lesseps Over 2018 'Blackface' In Battle With Bravo, Andy Cohen

Ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes dragged Luann de Lesseps and other Bravo stars over their past acts of alleged racism — and is using the examples as part of her bombshell federal lawsuit against the network and Andy Cohen.

As Radar previously reported, NeNe filed suit against Cohen, NBCUniversal, Bravo, True Entertainment, and Truly Original this week. She accuses them of fostering a hostile and racist work environment.