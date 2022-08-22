Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime
Exclusive Details

Drug Dealer Gets A Mere 5 Years In Prison For Giving Pills That Led To An Overdose Death. Here's why.

opioid
Source: MEGA
By:

Aug. 22 2022, Published 4:26 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

A 23-year-old man will spend a mere five years in prison for dealing drugs that killed a person, Radar has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

The light sentence was due to the fact the dealer did not intentionally cause the high schooler’s death, but her killing was the result of his disregard for her safety, according to federal prosecutors.

Federal officials announced on Monday that Gage Pascoe, 23, was sentenced to about five years in prison for causing a high school classmate’s death.

He previously pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl.

Article continues below advertisement

Pascoe admitted that in June 2020, a former high school classmate came to his house to buy oxycodone pills, according to prosecutors. The dealer sold the victim 13 pills, which later tested positive for fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a powerful opioid often mixed with other drugs, but a small amount can be deadly.

Article continues below advertisement

The next morning, the victim was found dead in her bed and the bag he sold Pascoe was found in her bedroom, prosecutors said.

Federal attorneys noted Pascoe did not cause the death, but his behavior led to her overdose. He told the victim he would buy the pills from a street source. Government officials say buying oxycodone on the street is dangerous.

Article continues below advertisement

Federal data showed four out of 10 street pills contained a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl.

Prosecutors argued that Pascoe basically “played Russian roulette” with the victim’s life.

In addition to the prison term, Pascoe will also have to serve five years of supervised release and cover the victim’s funeral costs.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.