Disheveled Armie Hammer Spotted For First Time After Being Sued Over $67K Credit Card Bill

The 36-year-old looked unkept at best as he was seen wearing sandals, jeans, and a baggy, worn-in grey t-shirt.

On top of Hammer's legal woes from his alleged sexual abuse case and the recent lawsuit, Hammer is still working out a settlement in his divorce from Elizabeth Chambers.

Sources close to Hammer said the credit card lawsuit was a result of the divorce yet to be finalized. The insider said the bill will be paid once the exes hash out an agreement.