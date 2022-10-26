Disheveled Armie Hammer Spotted For First Time After Being Sued Over $67K Credit Card Bill
Armie Hammer was spotted out and about in Los Angeles hours after American Express filed a lawsuit against the actor, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hammer was previously living and working in the Cayman Islands due to the fallout from his alleged sexual assault scandal. The actor recently left and moved back to Los Angeles to live in a home owned by Robert Downey Jr.
The 36-year-old looked unkept at best as he was seen wearing sandals, jeans, and a baggy, worn-in grey t-shirt.
On top of Hammer's legal woes from his alleged sexual abuse case and the recent lawsuit, Hammer is still working out a settlement in his divorce from Elizabeth Chambers.
Sources close to Hammer said the credit card lawsuit was a result of the divorce yet to be finalized. The insider said the bill will be paid once the exes hash out an agreement.
Recently, RadarOnline.com reported that sources said Chambers has been telling friends that she's in a really "great place" with the actor — months after she filed for divorce.
She reportedly told their children, Ford, 5, and Harper, 7, that their father is working “on his healing.”