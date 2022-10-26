Tory Lanez Placed On House Arrest Until Megan Thee Stallion Trial Over Alleged Assault Against August Alsina
Rapper Tory Lanez has been placed on house arrest until his trial against Megan Thee Stallion begins next month due to an alleged incident between him and fellow rapper August Alsina, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Lanez, who is set to face Megan Thee Stallion in court on November 28, was ordered to remain on house arrest by a Los Angeles judge on Wednesday.
Prosecutors in the case argued that Lanez needs to be confined to his home because he reportedly violated the conditions of his bail when he allegedly attacked Alsina in Chicago on the night of September 18.
The prosecutors also argued that Lanez’s alleged assault against Alsina last month proved the 30-year-old embattled rapper remains a threat to public safety, and a monetary bail alone was not enough to guarantee Lanez would not get into further trouble before his trial with Megan begins next month.
Shawn Holley, Lanez’s lawyer, argued against the prosecutors and the L.A. judge’s decision to place her client on house arrest.
According to Holley, no charges have been filed against Lanez in connection to the alleged assault against Alsina, and therefore, Alsina’s claims are, at this point, nothing but unfounded accusations.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Alsina claimed he was attacked by Lanez and Lanez’s bodyguards after attending the Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam show at Chicago’s Arie Crown Theatre in September.
“As I’m exiting the building after the show last night, a 4’11” sized leprechaun ran down on me w/ 8 oversized security n-----, whom I greeted each individually upon their walk up as they tried to press me,” Alsina wrote on Sunday, September 19, alongside a photo showing his bloody face. “Whole time, I’m one deep. No security.”
Chicago police then confirmed a 30-year-old man was “punched in the face” by another 30-year-old man at the Arie Crown Theatre around 11:30 PM on the night of September 18. The officers did not disclose whether the two men involved in the altercation were Lanez and Alsina.
The LAPD then confirmed they were investigating the new allegations against Lanez, saying Alsina’s claims would be “thoroughly examined.”
“We are aware of the allegations that the defendant attacked artist August Alsina and are investigating these claims,” the L.A. District Attorney’s Office confirmed at the time. “The allegations are serious and will be thoroughly examined.”
Lanez is currently awaiting trial over allegations he shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot on July 12, 2020. Lanez was ultimately charged with felony assault in connection to the incident, although he pleaded not guilty to the charge in November 2020.