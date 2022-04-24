Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About The Alleged Shooting Involving Tory Lanez Ahead Of Their Trial Later This Year

Things supposedly escalated to the point where Megan got out of the car, which she alleges led to the LUV rapper firing his gun at her several times.

She told Gayle, "All I hear is this man screaming. And he said, 'Dance, bitch.' And he started shooting. And I'm just like, 'Oh, my God.' Like, he shot a couple of times. And I was so scared."

The CBS anchor asked her to clarify, "So is he in the car shooting from the car, Megan? How is he?"

"He is standing up over the window shooting. And I didn't even want to move. I didn't want to move too quick," the rapper explained, "I don't know if he's gonna shoot something that's, like, super important. I don't know if he could shoot me and kill me."