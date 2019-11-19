Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rosie O’Donnell and her ex-fiancée never planned a wedding during their one-year whirlwind engagement, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

Radar broke the news that the former View host and her hot cop girlfriend, Elizabeth Rooney, called off their engagement last month. Now, a source close to the couple told Radar that there were signs they wouldn’t necessarily make it because they never planned their future together.

“There were no wedding plans that I heard of,” a source close to the former couple confirmed to Radar.

Radar was the first to report that O’Donnell popped the question to Rooney, a mounted police officer in Worcester, Mass. in the summer of 2018.

Shortly after, Rooney confirmed the engagement by showing off her massive sparkler on social media.

What’s more is the two continued their relationship long-distance, with O’Donnell often living in New York while Rooney refused to move in. The officer decided to continue working her “dream job” in Massachusetts, an insider said at the time.

On Tuesday, a source confirmed that Rooney has described the split to friends and family as a “loving agreement” between her and O’Donnell.

O’Donnell confirmed Radar’s report this week on a red carpet, claiming that the exes were attempting to repair what went wrong.