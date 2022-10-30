Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Spotted Together At Universal Studios Following Relationship Woes

The following week she seemingly snubbed McDermott on Father's Day when she posted a photo of her daughter Stella,14, with Lance Bass — failing to mention McDermott on the special day. The couple also share Liam, 15, Hattie and Finn, both 10, and Beau, 5.

Meanwhile, according to insiders, McDermott has been putting in the work to save his marriage with the 49-year-old.

"He knows where he was falling short in their marriage," an insider spilled. "Tori is the love of his life, and Dean will tell anyone this. He still calls her his wife, and the two of them are living under the same roof. Dean is certain that his efforts are not going unnoticed because everything between him and Tori has improved. Dean tells his friends that they are in a good place right now and are both doing what they have to do to save their marriage."