Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Spotted Together At Universal Studios Following Relationship Woes
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott were spotted together at Universal Studios Hollywood this weekend as rumors of their relationship woes continue to swirl.
The True Tori personality took to Instagram on Saturday, October 29, to share a few sweet snapshots and video clips from her family's outing to the theme park's annual Halloween Horror Nights event.
"Halloween Horror Nights ‘22… a family affair," Spelling captioned the family photo. "Thx @unistudios for the best night. Getting to share this experience and Halloween tradition with my older kids was so fun 🎃. @horrornights #universalHHN."
Along with the spooky snaps, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star also shared several videos showcasing the theme park's terrifying mazes.
This comes as Spelling and McDermott's rollercoaster relationship appears to have taken a turn for the better after rumors swirled they were headed for divorce.
As Radar previously reported, the mother-of-five was seen without her wedding ring back in June shortly after sources spilled the couple were trying a "trial separation."
"Tori’s friends are worried because they never hear from her anymore," a source dished at the time. "They try to reach her and hear no word back. And she hasn’t been doing social things anymore. She seems to be isolating herself."
The following week she seemingly snubbed McDermott on Father's Day when she posted a photo of her daughter Stella,14, with Lance Bass — failing to mention McDermott on the special day. The couple also share Liam, 15, Hattie and Finn, both 10, and Beau, 5.
Meanwhile, according to insiders, McDermott has been putting in the work to save his marriage with the 49-year-old.
"He knows where he was falling short in their marriage," an insider spilled. "Tori is the love of his life, and Dean will tell anyone this. He still calls her his wife, and the two of them are living under the same roof. Dean is certain that his efforts are not going unnoticed because everything between him and Tori has improved. Dean tells his friends that they are in a good place right now and are both doing what they have to do to save their marriage."