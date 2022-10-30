Ukrainian Intelligence Predicts Russian President Vladimir Putin Will Not 'Survive' If He Loses The War

It is "unlikely" Russian President Vladimir Putin will survive the end of the conflict if Russia finds itself on the losing side of the war, according to Major General Kyrylo Budanov, who serves as the Ukrainian military's head of Defense Intelligence.

Budanov believes Putin will swiftly be overthrown should the country see a major loss in the bloody conflict. "Not now," he added, "but as soon as Russia suffers defeat, this will happen really fast."