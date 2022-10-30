Ukrainian Intelligence Predicts Russian President Vladimir Putin Will Not 'Survive' If He Loses The War
It is "unlikely" Russian President Vladimir Putin will survive the end of the conflict if Russia finds itself on the losing side of the war, according to Major General Kyrylo Budanov, who serves as the Ukrainian military's head of Defense Intelligence.
Budanov believes Putin will swiftly be overthrown should the country see a major loss in the bloody conflict. "Not now," he added, "but as soon as Russia suffers defeat, this will happen really fast."
"Currently, there’s active discussions happening in Russia about who’d be there to replace him," the Major General explained, without going into further detail on who these talks were with and how they are plotting to replace the controversial politician.
This comes as the Ukrainian military plan to overtake Kherson City by the end of November. It is currently being held by 40,000 Russian military members and could signal a major win for Ukraine if successfully taken back.
"The most trained and most capable Russian units are currently in Kherson," Budanov continued. "A large share of them are from airborne troops of the Russian Federation, Russian special operation forces and the naval infantry, so the most capable units that Russia has. Those units form the backbone of the grouping and [they] are being strengthened by the mobilized personnel also."
However, according to sources, Putin's health is reportedly in such a state of decline that being overthrown or losing Kherson may be the least of the embattled leader's worries. As Radar previously reported, the 70-year-old has lost around 18 pounds and is suffering from intense coughing fits.
"After Shoigu was disconnected from participating in the video conference, Putin started talking to other representatives of the leadership of the military bloc, but could not continue due to an attack of severe coughing, so much so that the meeting had to be stopped, and the president needed medical help," a recent report read.
Putin was also spotted with "IV track marks" on the back of his hand as rumors swirl he is battling cancer.
“It must be understood that the deplorable state of the president’s physical and mental health affects the adoption of key decisions,” the Telegram channel said. “Putin doesn’t want to change history, he wants to end it.”
Budanov spoke with The War Zone magazine on the taking of Kherson City and the possibilities of Putin being overthrown.