Tori Spelling COMPLETELY SNUBS Husband Dean McDermott On Father's Day As Divorce Rumors Continue To Swirl

Tori Spelling failed to make any mention of Dean McDermott on Father’s Day despite uploading pictures of her and her daughter Stella with Lance Bass and his family, Radar has learned.

In a surprising development to take place following reports Spelling and McDermott are going through a trial separation, the 49-year-old actress didn’t mention one word about her estranged husband on Sunday despite the fact that it was Father’s Day and the couple share five children together.