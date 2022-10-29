Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Spotted At Son Saint's Basketball Game As Rapper's Net Worth Plummets Following Anti-Semitic Rants
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian showed their support for their 6-year-old son, Saint, at his basketball game in Calabasas on Friday, October 28.
The estranged exes were both spotted in the building, but they arrived at different times and were seated separately.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum — who also shares North, 9, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with West — rocked a casual look in a sleek mini dress, a long-sleeved black jacket, flip flop sandals and what appeared to be a fluorescent yellow sweater tied around her waist.
Ye was photographed in a green coat with a grey hood, jeans, knee-high, lace-less, black boots and a camo hat. Later in the night, the "Gold Digger" rapper was seen talking with paparazzi, seemingly addressing his recent anti-Semitic remarks and other controversial comments he's made in recent weeks.
As Radar previously reported, the Grammy Award winner faced severe backlash from former fans and businesses alike after going on several social media rants, threatening to go "death con 3" on Jewish people and slamming the "Jewish media."
West's net worth allegedly plummeted from an estimated $1.5 billion to around $400 million in a matters of days after Adidas pulled the plug on their longstanding relationship with the rapper, calling his comments "unacceptable, hateful and dangerous."
This comes as the reality star and the "Donda" artist are attempting to "hammer out" custody and property agreements amid their lengthy divorce proceedings.
Although West recently lost lawyers Bob Cohen and Camille Vasquez following his inflammatory anti-Semitic rants, he is still represented by Nick Salick, who is trying work out a settlement prior to their December trial date.
Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021. She was declared legally single this past March after claiming she had been "attempting to settle" their "dissolution" for over a year.
"[Kanye] and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted," she said at the time.