Prince Harry & Meghan Markle To Snub Royal Christmas Plans Ahead Of Bombshell Memoir Release

prince harry meghan markle to snub royal christmas planspp
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 29 2022, Published 12:17 p.m. ET

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be joining the Royal family in the U.K. for Christmas this year, as an insider reveals their dwindling relationship with the Duke of Sussex's relatives has hit "near rock bottom" ahead of the premiere of his bombshell memoir.

The book, aptly titled Spare and rumored to tear apart certain members of the Royal family, is set to hit shelves Tuesday, January 10.

prince harry meghan markle to snub royal christmas plans
Although the insider claimed many hoped the tensions between Meghan and Harry and the rest of the Royal family would "thaw" in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's passing, thus far, that is not believed to have happened.

Evidence of this comes with sources spilling the Sussexes have "no plans" to return to the U.K. for Christmas, after being invited to spend the holiday at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

prince harry meghan markle to snub royal christmas plans
Harry debuted the title and release date for his memoir earlier this week — information that "completely caught" the Royals "by surprise." The Duke of Sussex also reportedly further concerned his family with the book's promises to give readers "raw, unflinching honesty."

"This book could spell the end for any relationship Harry wants to have with his family, it’s desperately sad," a source explained. "Everyone is bracing themselves for yet another fraught and frantic period at the mercy of the Sussexes."

As Radar previously reported, the father-of-two is now said to be rushing to "water down" some of the shocking content in the book prior to its release.

"Harry has thrown a spanner in the works," a source shared at the time. "He is keen for refinements in the light of the Queen's death, her funeral and his father Charles taking the throne."

prince harry meghan markle to snub royal christmas plans
Noting there could be things in the current draft that "might not look so good" shortly after his grandmother's death and his father being named King, Harry is eager to edit certain sections.

"It's not a total rewrite by any means," the source added. "He desperately wants to make changes. But it might be too late."

The sources spoke with The Mirror regarding the Sussexes' Christmas plans.

