‘Persona Non Grata’: Prince Harry Cut Out By King Charles Ahead Of His Bombshell Memoir Release

With the new monarch, who ascended to the throne after the Sept. 8 death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth III, vowing to streamline the monarchy, sources reveal the nonworking royals such as Harry are on their way out.

“Charles thinks it makes no sense whatsoever to have Prince Harry as one of his five counselors of state when he’s never in the U.K.,” said an insider.

“After being thrown under the bus by his son and Meghan with their tell-alls, he feels it’s important for the five who are the most loyal and dedicated to the Palace to have those spots.