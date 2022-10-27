'He Feels Betrayed': King Charles III 'Bewildered' At Fallout With Meghan Markle & Prince Harry After Royal Drama

Prince Harry and his wife of four years have both been very outspoken about their rocky transition after stepping down from their senior duties in 2020.

Harry, for his part, detailed his tense relationship with his father and brother Prince William — and is expected to spill even more in his highly anticipated memoir.

Markle recently addressed Queen Elizabeth's passing in her latest Variety piece, which was postponed while she and the rest of the royal family mourned the loss of the late monarch after her death on September 8.