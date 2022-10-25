King Charles III's Wax Figure Smashed With CAKE By Just Stop Oil Activists, Madame Tussauds London Temporarily Closes Royal Display
A wax figure of King Charles III was defaced by two members of the environmental coalition Just Stop Oil eager to make a statement, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Monday, the activists and fossil fuel protestors made a scene by ditching their outerwear to expose their T-shirts emblazoned with the message "Just Stop Oil" while addressing the people who were visiting Madame Tussauds London at the time.
A now-viral video showed a woman and man throwing what appeared to be cake on the new monarch's face. The display featured a wax figure of Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.
"The [activists] are demanding that the government halts all new oil and gas licenses and consents," according to a news release from the group.
"The science is clear. The demand is simple: just stop new oil and gas. It's a piece of cake," the press release read, noting the group intends to "peacefully resist the government's plans to license over 100 new oil and gas projects by 2025, and its failure to fulfill its promise to help people with their skyrocketing energy bills."
This afternoon, Madame Tussauds London informed people via Twitter that the incident took place around 10:50 AM after the duo entered the "World Stage" Zone.
"Our security team dealt with the incident quickly and we are working closely with the Metropolitan Police on this matter. The attraction remains open, with our Royal Family set closed temporarily," the statement continued.
In the weeks after Queen Elizabeth's death, Charles has been adjusting to his new role as sovereign and insiders told RadarOnline.com exclusively that he wants to be "his own man" and make "massive changes" within the palace.
King Charles' coronation will be taking place in May 2022, and it appears the royal family is already getting the preparations underway.
Prince William will reportedly have an "active role" in planning the big event, while it's unclear whether or not Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, will be in attendance, especially with his upcoming tell-all book garnering a lot of attention.
"The book is the key to Harry's future in the family," insiders told RadarOnline.com. "If the book goes away, Harry will be back in with the family. However, if the book is published, trust will be permanently damaged, and he will never again be welcomed into the new King's inner circle."