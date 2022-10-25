King Charles III's Wax Figure Smashed With CAKE By Just Stop Oil Activists, Madame Tussauds London Temporarily Closes Royal Display

A now-viral video showed a woman and man throwing what appeared to be cake on the new monarch's face. The display featured a wax figure of Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.

"The [activists] are demanding that the government halts all new oil and gas licenses and consents," according to a news release from the group.

"The science is clear. The demand is simple: just stop new oil and gas. It's a piece of cake," the press release read, noting the group intends to "peacefully resist the government's plans to license over 100 new oil and gas projects by 2025, and its failure to fulfill its promise to help people with their skyrocketing energy bills."