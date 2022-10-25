Brad Pitt Snubs Formula 1 Reporter On Live TV, Attempting To Dodge Media Following Angelina Jolie Abuse Allegations
A Formula 1 reporter had an awkward on-air moment when actor Brad Pitt snubbed him in what appeared to be an attempt to dodge possible questions about his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's latest allegations against him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The cringe-worthy exchange took place at the US Grand Prix on Sunday, when legendary racing reporter Martin Brundle was given the cold shoulder by Pitt, who brushed passed him without a second thought.
The snub was criticized by racing fans who felt Pitt should have recognized the legendary reporter.
The Bullet Train actor gave the well-known British reporter a brief “thank you, man” as he walked past Brundle — who was live on-air at the time.
“Obviously they’re known as Pitt stops if they don’t want you to talk to Brad Pitt,” Brundle responded in a cheeky manner, brushing off the awkward moment.
Fans of Formula 1 took to social media to criticize the public diss from Pitt. The one-second encounter happened on the heels of Jolie's explosive accusations against her ex.
Jolie filed documents that alleged during the now infamous 2016 plane fight, Pitt struck one of their children and choked another.
The documents filed claimed that during the altercation, Pitt “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her” before allegedly turning his violence to their children, who had rushed to their mother’s aid.
“The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop,” the filing stated.
The filing also claimed that “at one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children.”
While Pitt hasn't been in hiding since the allegations, insiders close to the actor have called Jolie's bluff.
As RadarOnline.com reported, a source close to Pitt claimed Jolie's accusations are “constantly evolving.”
“She continues to rehash, revise and reimagine her description of an event that happened 6 years ago by adding completely untrue information each time she fails to get what she wants. Her story is constantly evolving,” the insider told us.
They further stressed that an FBI investigation into the child abuse claims was made and no charges were ever brought against Pitt.
In April 2022, Jolie filed a lawsuit under the pseudonym "Jane Doe" against the FBI. In the lawsuit, Jolie claimed the agency was refusing to turn over records regarding the investigation into the 2016 plane incident.
The FBI declared that the mother was "not entitled" to the sealed records. Adding insult to injury, the FBI and the Department of Justice are demanding that a federal judge shut down the actress’ claims against any wrongdoing from the agency in court.