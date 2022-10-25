Brad Pitt Snubs Formula 1 Reporter On Live TV, Attempting To Dodge Media Following Angelina Jolie Abuse Allegations

A Formula 1 reporter had an awkward on-air moment when actor Brad Pitt snubbed him in what appeared to be an attempt to dodge possible questions about his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's latest allegations against him, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The cringe-worthy exchange took place at the US Grand Prix on Sunday, when legendary racing reporter Martin Brundle was given the cold shoulder by Pitt, who brushed passed him without a second thought.

The snub was criticized by racing fans who felt Pitt should have recognized the legendary reporter.