Single Mom Duties! Gisele Bündchen Takes Kids To Pumpkin Patch Without Tom Brady After Hiring Attorney For $400 Million Divorce War

Despite gearing up for a divorce war with the 7-time Super Bowl legend, Gisele appeared in a cheery mood while out with their kids. This will mark the first festivity the family will have amid the duo's pricey separation.

Sources revealed that the model's pals urged her to update her prenup with Tom before they decided to end their 13-year marriage. The estranged couple had signed the prenuptial agreement before saying "I do" in 2009.