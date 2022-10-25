Author Salman Rushdie Is Blind In One Eye & Has Lost Use Of Hand After Brutal Stabbing In NYC

Without elaborating on if Rushdie remains in the hospital, the novelist’s agent stated that his client “will survive.”

Under a longstanding death warrant issued by Iran, also known as a fatwa, Wylie explained that an attack was never out of mind for Rushdie.

“The principal danger that he faced so many years after the fatwa was imposed is from a random person coming out of nowhere and attacking [him],” Wylie explained in his interview.

“So, you can't protect against that because it's totally unexpected and illogical. It was like John Lennon['s murder],” the agent commented on the potential of a random attack that has loomed over Rushdie since the 1980s when the fatwa was first ordered.

At the time of the assault, Iran media outlets celebrated the violent act against the author and commended his attacker.