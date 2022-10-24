Spice Girl Mel B Engaged To Rory McPhee After 3 Years Of Dating As Divorce War With Ex Heats Up

"Mel is so happy and this is such a big deal for her," an insider told The Sun. "It has taken a huge amount for a man to get her to trust him and to believe in love again."

The U.K. native said "yes" right away, friends told the outlet, claiming Scary Spice "burst into tears" when he pulled out the sparkler said to cost upwards of $100,000 at Cliveden House in Berkshire.

Her eldest daughter Phoenix, 23, shared with Dutch dancer Jimmy Gulzar was reportedly the first to hear about Mel's engagement, while sources said her fellow Spice Girls all gave McPhee the seal of approval even before he got down on one knee.