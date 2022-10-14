'Stop It With All This Abuse Stuff’: Read The Shocking Emails Mel B’s Ex-Husband Stephen Belafonte Sent Spice Girls Star In Bitter Divorce War

Mel B and her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte are fighting over their 11-year-old daughter Madison in court and RadarOnline.com has obtained explosive emails exchanged between the two.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, the Spice Girls star and her ex are set to face off in court next month after she accused him of keeping her in the dark about their daughter’s whereabouts at times — along with allegedly failing to keep her informed of medical decisions.