'Stop It With All This Abuse Stuff’: Read The Shocking Emails Mel B’s Ex-Husband Stephen Belafonte Sent Spice Girls Star In Bitter Divorce War
Mel B and her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte are fighting over their 11-year-old daughter Madison in court and RadarOnline.com has obtained explosive emails exchanged between the two.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, the Spice Girls star and her ex are set to face off in court next month after she accused him of keeping her in the dark about their daughter’s whereabouts at times — along with allegedly failing to keep her informed of medical decisions.
Stephen has denied the accusations and claimed that Mel has been difficult to co-parent with. He said the singer has been consistently informed of where Madison is and who her caretaker will be.
Mel now wants the court to order that both parties have to sign off on any caretaker around Madison. The ex-couple were married from 2007 to 2017 — when the singer accused Stephen of emotional and physical abuse.
In the court proceedings, Mel said the couple’s nanny Lorraine Gilles had an affair with Stephen. The nanny said this was a lie and said the three had consensual encounters as a group.
In Mel’s recent filings, she accused Stephen of allowing their daughter around a woman named Bahare — who had ties to Lorraine.
“Bahare is actually a close associate of Lorraine Gilles, whom both Stephen and the Court are aware is not permitted to be around Madison under any circumstance,” the filing read.
Stephen said Mel was fully aware of Bahare and her taking care of Madison.
Mel submitted a series of emails the two exchanged in mid-2021.
In one email, Mel pleads with her ex, “Could you inform me today who is looking after madison and what the address is that she is staying at Per the court order.”
She added, “Failure to do so today per the court order will not only leave me with grave concern but I will have to do the necessary steps if you refuse to provide me with this information.”
In another message, she wrote to Stephen about Madison flying to the UK, “Do you have someone appropriate and suitable to bring madison over to the uk? If not I’m booking her with an inflight chaperone flying out may 21st.”
“To be very clear As you know Lorraine [redacted]. This is highly inappropriate of you to suggest this. Either come up with a suitable individual or agree to the inflight chaperone. Much appreciated,” she ended.
Stephen responded, “I just asked you a question I did not abuse you would you stop it with all this abuse stuff you’ve single-handedly ruined your career trying to look like a victim and no one bought into it and now you keep preaching it to me no matter how much you say it it’s not gonna make that ever came true if I was so abusive and so hurtful you should be flourishing with your career in life now and not worrying about me just our daughter.”
He added, “I wasn’t trying to abuse you by offering someone who I trust around our daughter and you trust it until you made up lies about the person. I was only interested in our daughter’s safety and I knew she would be someone who would never Hurt our daughter.”
Mel hopes the emails will prove her case and convince the judge to side with her. The former couple are set to face off later this year.