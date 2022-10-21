Mel B Raises Concerns About Her 11-Year-Old Daughter Hanging Out With Ex Stephen Belafonte’s OnlyFans Pal
Mel B raised issues about her 11-year-old daughter hanging out with her ex-husband/manager Stephen Belafonte’s new client — citing the woman’s OnlyFans account and marijuana use as cause for concern, RadarOnline.com has learned
RadarOnline.com has obtained a bombshell letter that Mel B’s lawyers fired off to her ex-husband as part of their ongoing divorce war.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, the Spice Girls star rushed to court recently accusing her ex keeping her in the dark about their 11-year-old daughter Madison’s whereabouts at times.
She claimed that Stephen had been allowing Madison to be cared for by a woman named Bahare. Mel said Bahare is friends with the former couple’s former nanny, Lorraine Gilles.
After Mel filed for divorce in 2017, she accused Lorraine of having an affair with Stephen behind her back. The ex-nanny denied the accusations and said the three of them had consensual sexual relations.
In his response, Stephen said that Mel was the one being difficult and denied keeping her in the dark about anything regarding Madison.
The couple who settled their divorce in 2018 has been fighting privately over Madison since last year.
In emails exchanged between the two, obtained by RadarOnline.com, Stephen appeared fed up with Mel’s behavior.
In one message, he told Mel “I just asked you a question I did not abuse you would you stop it with all this abuse stuff you’ve single-handedly ruined your career trying to look like a victim and no one bought into it and now you keep preaching it to me no matter how much you say it it’s not gonna make that ever came true if I was so abusive and so hurtful you should be flourishing with your career in life now and not worrying about me just our daughter.”
RadarOnline.com has learned that Mel also fired off a legal letter on February 18, 2021 about Madison hanging out with Stephen’s artist Malu Travejo and her associates.
Her lawyer wrote, “these individuals regularly use drugs and post suggestive, hyper-sexual content on social media. These same social media accounts include content with Ms. Travejo and Madison together during Stephen’s parenting time.
Mel’s attorney wrote that Malu had been hanging out with Stephen while he had custody of Madison. The Spice Girls star said during this time, Malu “posted content onto social media promoting her “Only Fans”, a platform where individuals can post more explicit content in exchange for payment from the general public.”
Further, she said Malu had posted images and videos of her ingesting marijuana on a regular basis along with “hyper-sexual content to her social media accounts.”
Mel said she was aware Madison had spent “ample time” around Malu.
The letter read, “Ms. Travejo published a choreographed dance video on TikTok with Madison in October 2020 that has been viewed over 3.1 million times. It remains that it is not in Madison's best interests to be exposed to Ms. Travejo, her friends, or her behavior that glorifies conduct such as publishing explicit content in exchange for money, regular drug usage and the like; as a nine-year-old, Madison is highly impressionable, and eighteen-year-old Ms. Travejo is not the type of individual Madison should be looking up to, establishing a relationship with, or be around.”
In the letter, Mel proposed that Madison no longer be exposed to Malu.
As RadarOnline.com, the exes are set to face off in court later this year where the judge will rule on whether to impose restrictions on caretakers for Madison.