Mel B Raises Concerns About Her 11-Year-Old Daughter Hanging Out With Ex Stephen Belafonte’s OnlyFans Pal

As RadarOnline.com first reported, the Spice Girls star rushed to court recently accusing her ex keeping her in the dark about their 11-year-old daughter Madison’s whereabouts at times.

She claimed that Stephen had been allowing Madison to be cared for by a woman named Bahare. Mel said Bahare is friends with the former couple’s former nanny, Lorraine Gilles.

After Mel filed for divorce in 2017, she accused Lorraine of having an affair with Stephen behind her back. The ex-nanny denied the accusations and said the three of them had consensual sexual relations.