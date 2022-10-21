What Really Happened To JonBenét Ramsey? These Books & Films Might Reveal The Truth — Watch Now
All products featured on RadarOnline are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, RadarOnline may earn an affiliate commission.
JonBenét Ramsey's disappearance sent shockwaves through the nation.JonBenét was reported missing from her bed by her parents, John and Patricia Ramsey, after the family's Christmas party in Boulder, Colorado.
Eight hours after the 6-year-old’s disappearance was reported to authorities, her body was found in the basement of her home. 25 years after her unfortunate passing, the case remains open.
JonBenet: Inside the Ramsey Murder Investigation
One of the most interesting details of Ramsey's death is the failed investigation. The nation continues to ask who killed the young pageant star, and why has the information been hidden for over two decades. JonBenet: Inside the Ramsey Murder Investigation dives deeply into the unfortunate event. A former Boulder Police detective, Steve Thomas, analyzed the evidence that was ignored and asks provocative questions.
The Case Of: JonBenet Ramsey
The original investigators of the high-profile case come together to re-examine the tragedy.
The Killing of JonBenet Ramsey
Over the years conspiracists and the public have questioned who could do such an unthinkable act and what was the motive. The Killing of JonBenet Ramsey explores the doubt that quickly began to surround the Ramsey family after the child's corpse was found in their basement.
We Have Your Daughter
Emmy-winning journalist Paula Woodward uses her award-winning investigative skills to share an insider's perspective on the sensationalized crime. The reporter uses her relationship with the Ramsey family's legal team, and details overwhelmingly ignored by the media to help readers challenge their preconceived notions.
Perfect Murder, Perfect Town: The Uncensored Story of the JonBenet Murder and the Grand Jury's Search for the Truth
Perfect Murder, Perfect Town: The Uncensored Story of the JonBenet Murder and the Grand Jury's Search for the Truth uses the small Colorado city as its backdrop. The tragedy that occurred during an eerie Christmas night left a community torn and more importantly a family permanently traumatized.
The book delves into the various theories about the case including Ramsey's involvement – which DNA evidence has disproven – and the possibility that an intruder broke into the Ramsey estate.