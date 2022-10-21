What Really Happened To JonBenét Ramsey? These Books & Films Might Reveal The Truth — Watch Now

JonBenét Ramsey's disappearance sent shockwaves through the nation.JonBenét was reported missing from her bed by her parents, John and Patricia Ramsey, after the family's Christmas party in Boulder, Colorado.

Eight hours after the 6-year-old’s disappearance was reported to authorities, her body was found in the basement of her home. 25 years after her unfortunate passing, the case remains open.