Man Wearing Michael Myers Mask Shot & Killed By Police After Threatening Bystanders
North Las Vegas police received multiple calls describing a scene straight from a horror film — Halloween, that is. On Sunday, October 16, a man donned a Michael Myers mask and was threatening people with a gun until police shot and killed him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to law enforcement, the masked suspect was identified as Christopher Earl Smith, 44.
Smith died from multiple gunshot wounds after advancing toward a responding officer.
A series of frantic calls came to the North Las Vegas Police Department with terrified onlookers painting an eerie scene that unfolded outside of a mini-mart shopping center. Resembling Michael Myers from the Halloween horror movie franchise, Smith was allegedly pointing a gun and making threats to people near the shopping center.
“I work at the Carry Mini-mart, we have a guy out that had a gun and he’s pulled it on couple of customers,” an employee of the mini-mart said while on the phone with 911, adding, “He’s kind of wacko.”
Officers quickly responded to the distressed calls, and from there, a truly unfortunate scene played out.
Police claim that when they arrived at the scene at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Carey Avenue around 5:40 PM, they allegedly saw the suspect walking through a nearby public park.
Body camera footage captured the final moments between the Halloween masked man and police officers.
Officer Anthony Malear first saw the suspect. After identifying himself as a cop to mask-wearing Smith, the officer asked the suspect to stop walking and ordered the man to put his hands up.
Smith did not respond to Officer Malear’s request.
Body camera footage showed the scary exchange play out. As Smith continued walking, ignoring the officer's demands, he passed five bystanders while reaching for his waistband where a reportedly stolen pistol was concealed.
“Stop reaching, don’t reach!” Officer Malear yelled before eight rounds were fired at the suspect.
Smith died at the scene. A toxicology report revealed that Smith had THC, alcohol, and oxycodone in his system. Officer Melear is currently on administrative leave while an investigation into the event takes place.