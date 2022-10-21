Jeffrey Dahmer's Dad Considering Legal Action Against Netflix For Glamorizing Son's Murders

The father of notorious cannibal serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer has sought legal advice on whether or not to move forward in filing a lawsuit against streaming giant Netflix, for their hit series surrounding his son’s horrendous crimes, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources reveal Lionel Dahmer is upset with the show, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The series chronicles his son’s attacks on seventeen young men and boys from 1978 through 1991.

During that time period, Dahmer sexually assaulted, murdered, dismembered, and consumed his victim’s bodies.

Lionel claimed that in addition to not being contacted prior to the release of the series, some of the footage played in the show was done so without his legal permission.