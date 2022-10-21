'Everybody Knows Her Name': 'Cheers' Actress Shelley Long Looks Unrecognizable In Rare Public Sighting
Everybody knows her name, but do they recognize her face? Actress Shelley Long, whose role as Diane Chambers on Cheers catapulted her into stardom, looked opposite of her former self during a rare public outing this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
The 73-year-old starlet was seen walking her pet Chihuahua in Los Angeles on Wednesday and looked unrecognizable. Long almost went completely incognito, strolling past others on the streets without being bothered.
If it wasn't for one eagle-eyed fan, the Emmy winner may not have been spotted at all.
Long gone are the days of her ditzy waitress character. The actress took her afternoon jaunt wearing a salmon-colored turtleneck with a long black vest and blue jeans. She accessorized with a baseball cap and black sneakers.
While she rarely makes public appearances, the last time anyone saw Long was when she rejoined her Cheers cast for the television show's 40th anniversary last month.
Her outing also comes nearly two decades after her alleged suicide attempt in 2004. Long overdosed on painkillers after struggling with pills. Her pals spoke out about her addiction, revealing it added decades to her appearance.
"It is very sad to see this woman, who is only 55, looking like she’s turning 90," a source said at the time. Following the near-fatal overdose, Long went on to have a successful career in Hollywood.
Long had a recurring role as DeDe Pritchett on ABC's Modern Family. Last year, she appeared in Luke Wilson's movie The Cleaner. She also is in Give Me Pity! which is set to be released this year.
Long earned five Emmy nominations for Cheers, even scoring the statue for comedy lead actress in 1983.