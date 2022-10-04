'Unrecognizable': Marilyn Monroe's Mortician Tells All, Reveals Her Body Was Covered In Purple Blotches After Sudden Death
Marilyn Monroe looked more like a horror movie fright on her deathbed than a love goddess, RadarOnline.com has learned. Her Hollywood mortician Allan Abbott revealed the Some Like It Hot siren suffered from saggy breasts and frizzy, badly dyed hair — and her famous face was covered in ugly bruises as she lay stone cold on his embalming table.
The 36-year-old sex queen was found at home lifeless and naked, face down in bed and holding a phone with an empty pill bottle next to her on August 5, 1962. The messiness of her personal life has been hurled back into the headlines following the release of Netflix's Blonde, a film based on the sex pot's rise to fame and demise.
In Abbott's tell-all book about his work as a celebrity undertaker, the co-founder of Hollywood's Abbott & Hast Morticians said the gruesome corpse he inspected looked "awful" and "unrecognizable."
"When we removed the sheet covering her, it was almost impossible to believe this was the body of Marilyn Monroe," said Abbott, whose firm also handled Natalie Wood's funeral.
"She looked like a very average, aging woman who had not been taking very good care of herself."
Her gorgeous face was covered with purple blotches due to lividity, the settling and discoloration of blood. Her neck was "immensely swollen" and had to be reduced by surgery for burial. Her famed platinum hair was brown at the roots.
"You could tell she had not bleached it for some time, because the roots were darker and had grown out about half an inch," noted Abbott.
"Her natural hair color was a light brown. Her legs hadn't been shaved for at least a week, and her lips were badly chapped. She was also in need of a manicure and pedicure."
Shockingly at her young age, the proud breasts that were part of her fame had turned saggy, according to sources. Marilyn had reportedly been using fake boobs that were found in the death house.
For her funeral, the wife of the cemetery's manager shoved cotton wool into Marilyn's bra to make her look "most like herself." Monroe's corpse was dressed for the funeral, but without undies since she never wore panties in her life.
Her death from a barbiturate overdose was ruled probable suicide.
The thrice-divorced beauty was secretly bedding President John F. Kennedy and his attorney general brother, Robert F. Kennedy. Conspiracy theorists believe RFK arranged her death — and had it staged like a suicide — to stop her from going public about her affair with the president.