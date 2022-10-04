In Abbott's tell-all book about his work as a celebrity undertaker, the co-founder of Hollywood's Abbott & Hast Morticians said the gruesome corpse he inspected looked "awful" and "unrecognizable."

"When we removed the sheet covering her, it was almost impossible to believe this was the body of Marilyn Monroe," said Abbott, whose firm also handled Natalie Wood's funeral.

"She looked like a very average, aging woman who had not been taking very good care of herself."