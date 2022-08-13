Salman Rushdie Fighting For Life On Ventilator, May Lose Eye After Brutal Stabbing

A witness to the horrific stabbing told The Sun the attack took place roughly less than thirty seconds after Reese and Rushdie took their seats on stage.

"Someone jumped onto the stage from the lefthand side and bolted for Mr. Rushdie," Rabbi Charles Savenor recalled. "The assault began with him seated, and I think he fell to the ground. It was chaotic. He was being assaulted for 20 to 40 seconds, I don’t really know because it happened really fast."

"At first no one knew how to respond. We didn’t know what we were witnessing, what we were looking at," he added. "We were about 75 feet away and we saw the assailant attack Mr. Rushdie."

Matar was charged with second degree murder and assault.