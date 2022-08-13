YouTube Star Hit With Cease-And-Desist After Igniting Harassment Against Publicist Working For Amber Heard's PR Company

White addressed the online bullying of both herself and her family members in an open letter shared to her website.

"The unfounded online harassment has gotten out of hand with addresses of my loved ones being posted on the internet," she wrote. "So for the record, I am not Kamilla, nor have I ever communicated with this page."

"I have always prided myself on having an outstanding reputation," she said in the letter's conclusion. "In turn, I am taking legal action against Laura. Just a heads up, journalists reach out to the person before making false accusations. You’re my mom’s age, and I’m your daughter’s age. Can you imagine someone doing this to your child?"