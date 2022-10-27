Prince Harry’s Memoir Release Date Set For Jan 10, Duke Of Sussex Now Scrambles To ‘Water Down’ Content

An official release date has been set for Prince Harry’s memoir, which has been the source of ongoing drama between the Royal family over its potential bombshell contents. Now, the Duke of Sussex is allegedly attempting to water down his book’s contents following the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Prince Harry has been in hot water with his father, King Charles III, over the multi-million dollar book deal. King Charles has allegedly threatened to withhold official titles for his son and Meghan Markle’s children, Archie and Lilibet, as well as ban his son from his coronation ceremony in fear of the impact of Prince Harry’s words could have on the family, particularly his stepmother, the Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles.

Since the Duke and Duchess’ exit from the royal duties, their business endeavors have been a source of chaos for the couple in fear of potential retaliation from the noble family.