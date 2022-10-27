Prince Harry’s Memoir Release Date Set For Jan 10, Duke Of Sussex Now Scrambles To ‘Water Down’ Content
An official release date has been set for Prince Harry’s memoir, which has been the source of ongoing drama between the Royal family over its potential bombshell contents. Now, the Duke of Sussex is allegedly attempting to water down his book’s contents following the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Prince Harry has been in hot water with his father, King Charles III, over the multi-million dollar book deal. King Charles has allegedly threatened to withhold official titles for his son and Meghan Markle’s children, Archie and Lilibet, as well as ban his son from his coronation ceremony in fear of the impact of Prince Harry’s words could have on the family, particularly his stepmother, the Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles.
Since the Duke and Duchess’ exit from the royal duties, their business endeavors have been a source of chaos for the couple in fear of potential retaliation from the noble family.
In an effort to potentially protect his grandmother’s legacy, Prince Harry has reportedly sent a number of alteration requests to the book’s published, Penguin Random House.
Prince Harry’s explosive memoir has officially been given the release date of January 10, meaning the Duke of Sussex is on a tight timeline to clean up any potentially damning content from its pages.
A source shared that, “Harry has thrown a spanner in the works,” and added, “He is keen for refinements in the light of the Queen's death, her funeral and his father Charles taking the throne.”
The alteration requests come after the publisher already requested a rewrite from Prince Harry, citing that the first draft was “too touchy-feely.”
As tensions run high between royals, the source commented that, “There may be things in the book which might not look so good if they come out so soon after these events.”
“He wants sections changed now. It's not a total rewrite by any means. He desperately wants to make changes. But it might be too late,” the source concluded on Prince Harry’s last-minute effort to rewrite previous content.
The publishing company described Prince Harry’s book as an “an intimate and heartfelt memoir,” along with the promise that, “Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait.”
Further details from Penguin Random House offered insight into what readers can expect to find between the memoir’s covers.
The publisher stated the contents will focus on Prince Harry’s, “Lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the front lines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father.”
Previously reported, Prince Harry and Meghan’s efforts to stall another business venture — a Netflix documentary on their time and departure as royals — has been delayed due to backlash over the latest season of Netflix’s The Crown in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death.