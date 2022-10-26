Matthew Perry Reveals He Was 'Madly In Love' With Valerie Bertinelli, Claims They Made Out While Her Rockstar Husband Eddie Van Halen Was Asleep

For backstory, Bertinelli and Perry had grown close while acting on the 1990 sitcom Sydney.

"I fell madly in love with Valerie Bertinelli, who was clearly in a troubled marriage," he wrote in the memoir, describing the Emmy award-winning performer as "way out of my league."

"It is important to point out here that my feelings for Valerie were real. I was completely captivated — I mean, I was obsessed with her," he shared in hindsight.

Perry recalled one night in particular when he was visiting the couple's house, detailing how he tried to make her smile.