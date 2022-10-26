Matthew Perry Reveals Bizarre Hatred For Keanu Reeves While Recalling River Phoenix’s Death In New Book

There are not many people who — publicly, at least — have revealed a disliking of Reeves, who is notorious for being one of the entertainment industry’s few good men. But, according to Perry in his new book, he thinks otherwise.

Among the many bombshells that Perry dropped in his new book — including health concerns, the gravity of the situation with his struggles with addiction, and the close calls with death because of them — a seemingly decades-long hatred of Reeves stands out.

“Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?” Perry wrote in a shocking statement from his book.

Perry continued his comparison of Reeves to his late-best friend, as well as comedian Chris Farley.