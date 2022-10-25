Joni Mitchell, 78, Says She’s Excited To ‘Be Alive’ Following Stroke, Confirms First Tour In 23 Years

Legendary folk singer and songwriter Joni Mitchell was seen looking happy and healthy while out with friends. The musician confirmed her first tour dates in more than 23 years after experiencing recent health scares, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 78-year-old musician was seen grabbing lunch with pals in Beverly Hills on Friday. When asked by a photographer what she was most excited about, Mitchell replied, “Being alive.”

Mitchell battled health issues in recent years; however, she'll be back on the road soon after confirming her first tour in more than 23 years.