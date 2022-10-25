REVEALED: Leslie Jordan Complained About ‘Shortness Of Breath’ For Weeks Before His Sudden Death

Leslie Jordan had been coping with discomfort and shortness of breath in the weeks leading up to his sudden passing, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A source close to the former actor revealed that Jordan was so concerned about the pain that he was experiencing, he had a cardiologist appointment scheduled to address the issue.

Jordan suffered a medical complication behind the wheel that resulted in a car accident before he was able to consult with a doctor. He died on Monday at the age of 67.