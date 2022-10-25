REVEALED: Leslie Jordan Complained About ‘Shortness Of Breath’ For Weeks Before His Sudden Death
Leslie Jordan had been coping with discomfort and shortness of breath in the weeks leading up to his sudden passing, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A source close to the former actor revealed that Jordan was so concerned about the pain that he was experiencing, he had a cardiologist appointment scheduled to address the issue.
Jordan suffered a medical complication behind the wheel that resulted in a car accident before he was able to consult with a doctor. He died on Monday at the age of 67.
A pal close to Jordan told TMZ that for three weeks, the Will & Grace star had been experiencing shortness of breath and discomfort, prompting him to seek a consultation.
Other than the recent breathing difficulties Jordan had been coping with, his only other recent health scare was a battle with COVID in 2021.
Police believe that the actor suffered a heart attack while driving his BMW, which caused him to crash his car into a Hollywood building. A cause of death has not been determined.
Just a day before the actor’s death, he was all smiles in an Instagram video.
The actor, who was known for bringing smiles to fans' faces, gifted the world with one last offering on his social media page.
Sitting beside musician and songwriter Danny Myrick, the two harmonized as Myrick played guitar in the video that Jordan captioned, “Sunday Mornin’ Hymn Singin’ with @dannymyrick. Danny helped me with a new original song that should be comin’ out real soon. Love. Light. Leslie.”
The Chattanooga native gave a soulful rendition of a hymn, interjecting spoken lines in between choruses.
“When the road is calling yonder, I’ll be there,” the two friends sang in unison. “Been baptized thirteen times just to make sure, cause I’m gonna be there,” Jordan added in his southern accent between the friend’s harmonized chorus.
The now haunting melody was an added blow to the beloved Will & Grace actor’s fans, as Jordan teased a new upcoming project he was preparing to release, including country music legend, Dolly Parton.
“Leslie and I had a special bond, I think the world felt they had a special bond with him. I know people always say, 'Oh, they will be missed' but in this case that could not be more true,” Parton said of Jordan in a tribute post.
Since then, a statement has been made on Jordan’s Instagram, revealing that the actor’s final project will be released in his honor.